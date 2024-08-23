Jaker, Saif smash centuries for Bangladesh A against Shaheens

LAHORE - Jaker Ali and Saif Hasan impressed Bangladesh cricket selectors with stellar centuries on the penultimate day of the second four-day match against Pakistan Shaheens at the Islamabad Club on Thursday. The first two days of play were lost due to rain and a wet outfield, but both batters made the most of the extended play on day three.Jaker remained unbeaten on a resilient 136, while Saif was dismissed after a solid 111, guiding Bangladesh ‘A’ to a strong 346 for six in 98 overs. The pair had come together with their team struggling at 77 for four and managed to forge a crucial 131-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Saif’s innings ended when he was caught out by Mehran Mumtaz, after a well-constructed 221-ball knock that included 13 fours and four sixes. Jaker, who came in at No.6, continued his dominance at the crease, finishing the day with an unbeaten 136 off 244 deliveries, including 14 boundaries and four sixes. Mehran Mumtaz also dismissed Shahadat Hossain (23), leaving Bangladesh ‘A’ in a precarious position at 74 for three. The situation worsened when Abrar Ahmed sent Towhid Hridoy back to the pavilion for a duck, bringing the score to 77 for four. Abrar ended the day with figures of 30-6-85-1. Earlier in the day, Pakistan Shaheens’ fast bowler Ghulam Mudassir removed both openers, Anamul Haque (7) and Mohammad Naim (9), to record figures of 13-0-59-2. The final day’s play is set to resume at 9:45 AM on Friday.

Scores in Brief

BANGLADESH A (1ST INNINGS) 346-6, 98 overs (Jaker Ali 136 not out, Saif Hasan 111; Ghulam Mudassir 2-59, Mehran Mumtaz 2-69) vs PAKISTAN SHAHEENS.