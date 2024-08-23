Jam Kamal chairs feedback meeting on FoodAg-2024

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Commerce Khan chaired a feedback meeting on the 2nd edition of the FoodAg exhibition, which was held from 9th to 11th August 2024. Briefing the Commerce Minister, Chief Executive TDAP Zubair Motiwalla informed that 320 companies participated in the event and 873 buyers from 73 countries attended the 3 day event. TDAP also arranged 6500 sector-specific B2B meetings of foreign buyers with local exhibitors leading to an expected business generation of USD 1.2 Billion.

Furthermore, Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) of US$ 100 Million were also signed during the events. 13 Regulatory Authorities from different countries also attended the event to resolve quarantine and certification issues. TDAP also organized G2G meetings with their counterparts.

The Commerce Minister appreciated the efforts of TDAP and resolved to provide all possible assistance to TDAP in enhancing agro-export to the world. The meeting decided that the 3rd edition will be held in September 2025 and it will be a day’s event. Provincial Agriculture Departments will be provided space for showcasing the potential to foreign buyers. The 2nd edition of FoodAg 2024, the flagship event of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Ministry of Commerce was inaugurated by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on 9th August.

FoodAg is a sector-specific trade event organized by the Government of Pakistan where buyers from all across the world are invited to visit Pakistan and meet their business partners in the country and see for themselves the whole range of Agro and Food sector products showcased and offered by Pakistani companies to meet their procurement and sourcing needs.

This year around 873 foreign buyers/importers visited from 73 countries to participate in the event whereas 320 exhibitors have exhibited their products in FoodAg 2024.