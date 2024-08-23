Friday, August 23, 2024
Kenya police offer reward for escaped serial killer suspect

August 23, 2024
NAIROBI  -   Kenyan police offered a cash reward on Thursday for information leading to the arrest of a suspected serial killer who escaped from a Nairobi police cell. Police launched a manhunt on Tuesday after Collins Jumaisi, who is accused of murdering and dismembering dozens of women, broke out of a police station in an upmarket area of the Kenyan capital along with 12 Eritreans. Five officers appeared in court on Wednesday suspected of aiding Jumaisi’s escape and have been freed on a 200,000 Kenyan shilling ($1,500) bond, despite prosecutors seeking an order to keep them in custody for 14 days. The magistrate dismissed the prosecutor’s arguments that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had yet to retrieve surveillance footage.

