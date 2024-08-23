Khalij Group’s founder wins Global Islamic Finance Leadership Award

LONDON - Asim Khan, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Khalij Group, has been honoured with the exclusive Global Islamic Finance Leadership Award 2024. This distinguished accolade recognises Khan’s exceptional contributions to the Islamic finance sector and his influential role in advancing the industry on a global stage. With over three decades of experience in financial services, Asim Khan has established himself as a leading figure in Islamic finance. His career, spanning the Asian subcontinent, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and Europe, includes significant roles at PwC, KPMG, and Deutsche Bank. These experiences have honed his expertise, allowing him to navigate the complexities of financial services with unparalleled proficiency. Under Khan’s visionary leadership, Khalij Group has become a trailblazer in Islamic financial services and capital markets. His innovative approach has led to the development of numerous Islamic financial products and the establishment of robust relationships with investors in the GCC and Far East. Notably, Khan has spearheaded the creation of multi-billion dollar Sukuk programmes and structured Shari’a-compliant solutions for major global financial institutions and asset managers.

Founded in 2008, Khalij Group specialises in Islamic financial services and capital markets, offering innovative solutions across various sectors, including real estate, infrastructure, and healthcare. With assets under advisory exceeding USD 4.1 billion, Khalij Group remains at the forefront of Shari’a-compliant financial innovation.

In his acceptance speech, Asim Khan expressed his gratitude, stating, “Thanks to the jury and judges for this incredible honour. This award is not just a recognition of the work we have done at Khalij Group but also a testament to the growth and importance of Islamic finance. I dedicate this award to the entire team at Khalij Group and the broader Islamic finance community.”

Reflecting on Khalij Group’s journey, Khan added, “Over 16 years, with Allah’s Blessings, Khalij Group is now an FCA-regulated Islamic investment and advisory boutique with assets under advisory in excess of USD 4 billion. We have a presence in Dubai, Bahrain, Pakistan, and Qatar. Insha Allah, over the next 12 months, we are looking to create a presence in Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. Those of you high achievers who have Islamic financial initiatives in these countries, you are most welcome to connect with us.”

Khan concluded with a vision for the future, “I accept this honour with deep humility and a renewed commitment to push the boundaries of what Islamic finance can achieve. Let’s continue to build a world where finance serves the greater good, and where ethical and sustainable practices become the cornerstone of global prosperity.”

Asim Khan also highlighted how he and his colleagues launched the Khalij Group in 2008 from his dining table and how the enterprise gained a global recognition from these humble beginnings due to the sheer grit, persistence and perseverance.

As of 2024, the global Islamic finance market is estimated to be valued at approximately $3.7 trillion. The market has shown consistent growth, driven by increasing demand for Sharia-compliant financial products across various regions, particularly in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Projections suggest the market could reach $4.5 trillion by 2030.

Asim Khan has also been included in the Power100 list of the most significant Pakistan origin professionals recognised globally for their impact, expertise and contributions.