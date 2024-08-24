KMU advances Modular BDS curriculum implementation

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU) has made a significant advancement in the implementation of a modular Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) curriculum, which will be applied across all public and private dental colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A ceremony was held to mark this milestone, bringing together key figures such as Prof Dr Arshad Javaid, former vice-chancellor of KMU, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, vice-chancellor of KMU, Prof Dr Ghulam Rasool, Chair of the Dental curriculum at PMDC, Prof Dr Brekhna Jamil, Director of Medical Education at KMU, and members of the Central Curriculum Committee (CCC). The committee includes representatives from all public and private dental colleges in the region.

During the event, Prof Dr Arshad Javaid emphasized the importance of this milestone and congratulated all participants for their contributions. He also highlighted the pivotal role KMU played in orchestrating the necessary meetings to achieve this goal. Prof Dr Zia-ul- Haq praised the efforts behind the new BDS curriculum, announcing that the Department of Medical Education at KMU has been empowered to oversee the curriculum and conduct all examinations for both MBBS and BDS programs. These examinations will be computer- based, enhancing the assessment process.

Prof Dr Ghulam Rasool discussed the significance of the modular curriculum in line with PMDC guidelines and emphasized extending the BDS program to five years. He also highlighted that the modular system would be applied to all years of the BDS program, ensuring consistency and comprehensive coverage throughout the course of study.

Prof Dr Brekhna Jamil acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of all principals, CCC members, and the IHPER staff, stressing the importance of aligning the dental curriculum with contemporary educational needs through a modular system.

The event brought together Principals/ Deans and representatives from all affiliated and constituent dental colleges across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The key agenda was to celebrate the revamped modular curriculum for first-year BDS students, ensuring that it meets global standards and equips graduates to tackle emerging challenges in dental practice and research. The modular approach will be implemented across all years of the BDS program, reinforcing the commitment to modernize and standardize dental education in the region.