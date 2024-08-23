KP CM urges institutions to go for reforms

Swabi - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated on Thursday that courts and institutions have a duty to reform themselves and work within the framework of the Constitution.

Speaking with local journalists, the Chief Minister emphasized that the PTI leadership desires peace and prosperity in the country according to the Constitution and is ready to make sacrifices to achieve this. He reiterated that they are prepared to give their lives for the country’s laws, symbolized by the white sheets they wear on their heads, which he referred to as coffins.

Gandapur noted that PTI leaders and workers are committed to achieving the true dream of freedom and will not give up this struggle at any cost. He mentioned that while they were fully prepared to reach the selected venue in Islamabad, they postponed the public meeting on the orders of Imran Khan. He asserted that the party does not take any action without Khan’s instructions and is firmly united behind their leader.

The Chief Minister called on all institutions to reform themselves and uphold the Constitution, although he did not specify any institution while making this statement. He stressed that PTI’s commitment to constitutional principles is unwavering, and the party remains vigilant in following any instructions from Imran Khan.