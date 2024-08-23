Law, order sitaution in Sindh much better, claims CM Murad

Decline in street crime, abductions recorded in Sindh, claims Sindh CM.

HYDERABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that Sindh was the land of Sufis and saints, and just as Shah Latif has prayed, similarly we had prayed the same today that May Allah Almighty keeps Sindh, the country, and the entire world prosperous and peaceful.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after visiting the shrine of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai on the occasion of final ceremonies of the 281st annual Urs. Murad Ali Shah highlighted that Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai’s message was universal and a message of brotherhood.

Responding to a question about the invitation extended by the federal government and the Prime Minister to Bilawal Bhutto, he said that he was not attending, however, the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto was going. As the chairman of a party representing all four provinces, Bhutto will meet the Prime Minister to discuss national issues and address the problems faced by the people, including those specific to Sindh.

On a question regarding law and order in Sindh, he said that it should be compared and seen last year in 2023, what was the situation when our government went there and then what is the position when we returned in February, from that time till now, the situation is much better.

He pointed out that there were problems in other provinces as well, the rate of street crime has also decreased in Karachi, and incidents of abductions have also reduced in the province. The Sindh government will eliminate these dacoits with the help of police, rangers and army and as long as the prayers of Bhatai and Qalandar are there, Sindh will remain safe. He added that party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also talking to the Prime Minister regarding electricity issues, and we were all working together for the betterment of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan.

To a question, he said that the motorways were made by the federal government. The motorway from Multan to Sukkur is within Sindh for about 150 km. Apart from that, the motorway from Hyderabad to Sukkur and Sukkur-Karachi has not been built. Shah urged the federal government to expedite the construction of the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway and improve the Karachi-Hyderabad motorway. Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the shrine of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif, placed chadar, recited Surah Fatiha and listened to Shah’s poetry. He also distributed clothes to the poor, and recorded his thoughts in the guest book. The provincial culture minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah accompanied him. Later, CM attended an awards ceremony, presenting awards for excellence in various categories. In his brief speech, he expressed pride in participating in Shah Latif’s Urs and emphasized the need to spread Shah Latif’s message worldwide.

He said that atrocities were continuing in Palestine and Kashmir, and requested the United Nations to understand the message of peace. In the end, the chief minister awarded individuals for their contributions, including best Raagi (singer), best musician, best researcher, best dholak player and others.