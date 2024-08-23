Friday, August 23, 2024
LDA, MCL seal 70 properties in operation

Staff Reporter
August 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Traffic Engineering & Transport  Planning Agency (TEPA) and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore joined hands to clean the city from encroachment,  parking violations and illegal constructions and sealed over 70 properties and demolished  structures in the city on Thursday. Under the directives of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, the TEPA launched a  mega operation against parking violations in the city. Early in the morning, TEPA’s Director of Parking  and Enforcement II sealed over 70 properties. The TEPA Enforcement Wing conducted operations on  Faisal Town Main Boulevard, Abu Al Sufhani Road, PIA Road, Shadiwal to Khokhar Chowk, and in Johar  Town. The sealed properties included well-known brands, tire shops, showrooms, private offices, private  schools, shops, and food outlets. Additionally, private banks, restaurants, clinics, bakeries, coffee  shops, and other properties were also sealed during the operation. These properties had violated parking  regulations by encroaching on designated parking spaces.

Staff Reporter

