LDA, MCL seal 70 properties in operation

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore joined hands to clean the city from encroachment, parking violations and illegal constructions and sealed over 70 properties and demolished structures in the city on Thursday. Under the directives of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, the TEPA launched a mega operation against parking violations in the city. Early in the morning, TEPA’s Director of Parking and Enforcement II sealed over 70 properties. The TEPA Enforcement Wing conducted operations on Faisal Town Main Boulevard, Abu Al Sufhani Road, PIA Road, Shadiwal to Khokhar Chowk, and in Johar Town. The sealed properties included well-known brands, tire shops, showrooms, private offices, private schools, shops, and food outlets. Additionally, private banks, restaurants, clinics, bakeries, coffee shops, and other properties were also sealed during the operation. These properties had violated parking regulations by encroaching on designated parking spaces.