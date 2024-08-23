Leading Chinese platform celebrates Pakistan’s achievements in e-commerce

ISLAMABAD - Alibaba.com, a leading Chinese platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce, hosted the finale of its Key E-commerce Leader Awards (KEL Awards) Pakistan round, marking a significant milestone in recognizing and celebrating the exceptional achievements of Pakistani e-commerce sellers.

The event, held in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), showcased the remarkable talents and strategies of six top finalists, each of whom delivered insightful presentations highlighting their success stories on the Alibaba.com platform. After a rigorous evaluation process, all six finalists were selected as Alibaba.com Pakistan Ambassadors for 2024, with Tayyub Hussnain from Norwich Streetwear and Muzafar Hussain from JNM Leather Safety Gloves being honored as the Key E-commerce Leaders for the year, Gwadar pro reported on Thursday. These two outstanding individuals will now represent Pakistan in the upcoming KEL Awards Regional Finale, scheduled to take place in Vietnam later this year.

In addition to the prestigious accolades, the event also featured a People’s Choice Award, which was awarded to Tayyub Hussnain from Norwich Streetwear based on audience voting. Rocky Lu, Head of Pakistan Business at Alibaba.com, emphasized the importance of the KEL Awards in showcasing the entrepreneurial excellence of Pakistani SMEs. “The Pakistan KEL Awards are a celebration of the ingenuity and resilience of our sellers,” he said. “We are proud to provide a platform where they can showcase their success and have the opportunity to be recognized on a regional stage.”

Rafia Syed, Director General of TDAP, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the significance of showcasing local businesses on a global platform by saying that “the KEL Awards hosted by Alibaba.com are a significant milestone in nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit within Pakistan’s e-commerce sector. We are proud to see our local businesses receive recognition in such a prestigious arena.” One of the standout stories of the evening was that of Tayyub Hussnain, who shared his compelling journey from a modest start to becoming a successful e-commerce entrepreneur. After graduating from Govt. Murray College in Sialkot in 2014, Hussnain embarked on his career with a monthly salary of just 16,000 PKR. However, his entrepreneurial spirit was ignited when he received a laptop from the Chief Minister of Punjab, which introduced him to the world of Alibaba.com. Through the platform, Hussnain secured his first major order of 770 pieces of clothing, a significant achievement that boosted his confidence and inspired him to leave his stable job to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams full-time. Leveraging the global reach of Alibaba.com, Hussnain methodically expanded his business, focusing on market demand, quality, and nurturing customer relationships.

In 2023, he achieved a remarkable milestone by landing the largest order to date-valued at $1 million-through the platform.

Hussnain’s story serves as a powerful inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs in Pakistan, demonstrating the transformative power of ambition, innovation, and technology in the e-commerce sector.

With the support of Alibaba.com and initiatives like the KEL Awards, Pakistani SMEs are poised to continue making their mark on the global stage.