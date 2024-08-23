Losing Control

The attack in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan that resulted in the deaths of 11 policemen and left seven others seriously injured is a grave dereliction of the state’s duty and a stark demonstration of its failure to establish its authority across the land. There was a time when Pakistan’s border regions—whether in the north, Swat, the west along the Afghan border, or the southwest in the Baluchi borderlands near Iran and the sea—were remote areas where militancy could take root. These incidents were often attributed to foreign forces collaborating with local elements or to the superpower-led wars in Afghanistan, which fuelled militancy. Pakistanis were forced to accept that it might not be possible to fully control these border regions.

However, the fact that areas near the centre of Pakistan, close to its most populated regions where we expect freedom of movement and complete law enforcement control, have now become havens for such elements, bold enough to attack law enforcement with impunity, highlights how far the government has fallen.

Responsibility must be squarely placed on the law enforcement agencies and the paramilitary forces associated with them. It is their duty to ensure that such elements do not take root. This is not the rugged terrain of Afghanistan, where they are battling battle-hardened militants. This is a riverine area that can be surrounded and cleared through a military operation. The fact that these militants have access to weapons such as rocket launchers and heavy machine guns is a clear indication that Pakistan has failed in its duty to protect its citizens. If left unchecked, it is only a matter of time before these militants feel emboldened enough to disrupt vital trade routes. Should the link between Pakistan’s north and its only port city of Karachi be severed or threatened by such lawlessness, Pakistan would cease to function as a viable state, with its exports and imports cut off from its main urban centres.

Maryam Nawaz’s statement that these deaths will not go unavenged is strong, but it must be backed by equally strong action. If military assistance is needed to clear out these militants, it must be sought. Pakistan has one of the most capable armed forces in the world, and with government support, it should be able to eliminate these threats.