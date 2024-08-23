Friday, August 23, 2024
Man gunned down over old enmity

APP
August 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   A man was gunned down over an old enmity, in the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station on Thursday. Rescue-1122 sources informed that Zaigham had an old enmity with Ghulam Mujtaba, residents of Hussain Shah Bangla over domestic issues. In a fit of grudge, Zaigham with the abetment of two others shot at and killed Ghulam Mujtaba. Rescue-1122 teams alongwith local police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities. The police were looking into the matter.

APP

