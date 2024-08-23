Friday, August 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Maryam Nawaz reaffirms trade and investment ties with Germany

Maryam Nawaz reaffirms trade and investment ties with Germany
Web Desk
12:22 PM | August 23, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has reaffirmed her commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Germany in the areas of trade and investment. This pledge was made during a meeting with a German delegation led by Svenja Schulze, the German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, which took place in Lahore on Friday.

During the discussion, both parties focused on advancing economic and trade relations between Punjab and Germany. They also addressed collaborative efforts to tackle climate change, underscoring the importance of joint initiatives in these critical areas.

The meeting highlighted the ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between the two regions and explore new opportunities for mutual growth and development.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1724395851.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024