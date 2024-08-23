Maryam Nawaz reaffirms trade and investment ties with Germany

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has reaffirmed her commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Germany in the areas of trade and investment. This pledge was made during a meeting with a German delegation led by Svenja Schulze, the German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, which took place in Lahore on Friday.

During the discussion, both parties focused on advancing economic and trade relations between Punjab and Germany. They also addressed collaborative efforts to tackle climate change, underscoring the importance of joint initiatives in these critical areas.

The meeting highlighted the ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between the two regions and explore new opportunities for mutual growth and development.