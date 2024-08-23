Friday, August 23, 2024
Mirpurkhas CIA police bust large quantity of drug

August 23, 2024
MIRPURKHAS   -   The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Mirpurkhas on Thursday recovered a substantial drug haul from a warehouse in Dil Muhammad Colony, within the jurisdiction of the Gharibabad police station.

According to police, the raid conducted on intelligence information, and led by CIA In-Charge Inayat Ali Zardari and SHO Gharibabad Inspector Abdul Majeed Gurgej. The team seized 1,700 packets (totaling 187,000 sachets) of Suhana Gutka and 220 kg of chalia sawdust. The team also arrest accused, Ameer Bakhsh Zardari. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

