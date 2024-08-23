Mothers’ Embrace

The javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics showcased the talents of two skilled athletes from neighbouring South Asian countries. The winner was the one who put in the hard work, and sometimes luck and well-wishes played a role in the victory.

Undoubtedly, many people were rooting for the players, especially Arshad Nadeem, who sought blessings before the final match and proved himself to be a golden asset for his country. Upon his return home, he received a grand welcome at the airport, where he was greeted with a water salute—a rare honour typically reserved for heads of state or dignitaries.

Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra made their countries proud by winning gold and silver medals, respectively, bringing glory to their neighbouring nations. The friendship between the two athletes is heartwarming, and their mothers’ gesture of embracing each other’s sons has won the hearts of millions.

The people of both countries share a deep affection for each other, a bond rooted in their shared heritage. Peace can bring happiness if both nations make a genuine effort to extend the olive branch. This act of solidarity can foster prosperity in the region, which is urgently needed.

As a former Indian Prime Minister once said, “We can change friends, but we can’t change our neighbours.” Let’s come together with sincerity and work towards eradicating poverty and terrorism from the region, bringing smiles back to the faces of our people. If mothers from both countries can embrace a loving and affectionate mindset, it may pave the way for a shift from animosity to harmony, replacing hatred with peace and love.

ADVOCATE RIAZ ALI PANHWAR,

Hyderabad.