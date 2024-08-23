No, Taylor Swift didn’t endorse Trump

WASHINGTON - Taylor Swift didn’t endorse former President Donald Trump last weekend. Ryan Reynolds wasn’t photographed wearing a pro-Kamala Harris shirt. And the Communist Party USA never backed President Joe Biden’s now-defunct campaign. But these false claims about the 2024 campaign, and dozens of other posts with similar fake endorsements, have exploded on social media in the run up to the election, according to researchers at the News Literacy Project, a nonpartisan education group that launched a new database Thursday chronicling more than 550 unique instances of election-related misinformation. The latest and most visible example these bogus claims emerged Sunday, when Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform containing images created with the use of artificial intelligence that suggested a groundswell of support from Swift fans calling themselves “Swifties for Trump.” In response to the implied endorsement from the pop icon, Trump wrote, “I accept!” Swift, who previously assailed Trump as “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism” during his presidency, endorsed Joe Biden in 2020 but has not yet backed a presidential candidate in the 2024 race.

While one image in the collage posted by Trump, showing Swift in an “Uncle Sam” outfit, was obviously doctored, another showing a young woman at a rally appeared to be authentic. The other images purporting to show large groups of smiling fans celebrating Trump contained some of the hallmarks of AI-generated images, according to Lucas Hansen, co-founder of CivAI, a nonprofit that raises awareness about the growing capabilities and dangers of AI. Those images appeared “super airbrushed, have high-camera quality” and “everyone is really good-looking,” Hansen said. The images make use of “heavy bokeh and background blurring,” common traits of AI-generated images, he said. The News Literacy Project says it launched its misinformation dashboard Thursday to raise awareness of viral falsehoods that it believes poses an “existential threat to democracy” and are best examined through bulk analysis of hundreds of examples, instead of individual fact-checks. The database.

, which will be regularly updated, tracks several categories of political disinformation – conspiracy theories, lies about candidates’ policy views and fake endorsements – but the group isn’t measuring how many times these viral posts are shared. Roughly 1 in 10 viral posts analyzed by the News Literacy Project contained fake endorsements, according to data provided exclusively to CNN. Those posts described supposed endorsements — or alternatively, public snubs — from celebrities including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, actor Morgan Freeman, musician Bruce Springsteen, and political figures like former First Lady Michelle Obama. The posts invoking these four figures racked up at least 10 million views, the database showed. At times, researchers found separate posts circulating on social media simultaneously claiming the same celebrity had endorsed and denounced a candidate, underscoring the chaotic and misleading environment users are encountering. “As a general rule, if you see a celebrity wearing a T-shirt with an explicitly political message, there’s a good chance it’s fake,” said Dan Evon, a senior manager at the News Literacy Project.

The fake endorsements proliferating on social media come as technology platforms dismantle guardrails and moderation policies designed to reduce the spread of dangerous misinformation.