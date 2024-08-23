Operation launched against encroachments on Ring Road 

Peshawar - The district administration of Peshawar, in collaboration with the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), launched an operation on Thursday against encroachments on Ring Road, resulting in the demolition of dozens of illegal constructions.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sarmad Salim stated that the operation was carried out following orders from the provincial government. District administration and PDA officials participated in the operation, supported by a heavy contingent of police to prevent any untoward incidents.

During the operation, heavy machinery was used to demolish the illegal encroachments, and several individuals were arrested on the spot for violating the law through illegal construction. DC Sarmad Salim emphasized that the operation against illegal encroachments will continue indiscriminately across Peshawar district, with strict action to be taken against repeat offenders. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the district administration in eradicating encroachments and freeing Peshawar from the encroachment mafia.

The operation is part of the government’s broader efforts to restore order and uphold the rule of law in the region.