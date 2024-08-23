Friday, August 23, 2024
Pakistan eyes Turkish expertise to elevate aviation industry

APP
10:51 PM | August 23, 2024
National

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, while appreciating the success of Turkish aviation industry here on Friday, said that collaboration in the aviation sector with Turkiye was an important part of bilateral relations between the two countries.

During a meeting with Chairperson of Pegasus Airlines, Mehmat T. Nane, who was accompanied by CEO of Lucky Cement Limited Muhammad Ali Tabba, the minister noted that the collaboration in this field was aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision to enhance Pakistan’s aviation industry.

He also recalled a recent meeting with the Turkish Trade Minister, where both sides discussed various avenues for trade and business collaboration, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

This meeting, he noted, was part of the broader strategy to strengthen ties between Pakistan and Turkey in multiple sectors, including aviation.

On the occasion, Mehmat T. Nane presented an overview of the Turkish aviation strategy, highlighting key aspects that could benefit Pakistan’s aviation sector. He elaborated on how Pakistan could leverage Turkiye’s experience and expertise to advance its own aviation industry.

The discussions were deemed highly fruitful, marking a step forward in Pakistan’s efforts to boost its aviation capabilities and foster stronger economic ties with Turkiye.

