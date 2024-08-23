Friday, August 23, 2024
Pakistan seeks $4 billion in loans from gulf banks to secure IMF bailout

Web Desk
2:38 PM | August 23, 2024
Pakistan is pursuing $4 billion in commercial loans from banks in Gulf countries to meet its external financing requirements as part of efforts to secure approval for an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The government is actively exploring alternative funding sources and is currently in talks with Dubai Islamic Bank and Mashreq Bank to secure the necessary financing. According to sources, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb recently held an online meeting with the CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank to discuss potential investment opportunities.

Pakistan faces significant external financing challenges, with $26.4 billion in debt repayments due in the current financial year. The government is also seeking to roll over $12 billion in loans from China and Saudi Arabia to ease its financial burden.

This push for external financing comes on the heels of a recent agreement with the IMF. On July 13, Pakistan reached a three-year, $7 billion aid package deal with the IMF. The program, which still requires approval from the IMF’s Executive Board, is designed to solidify Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability and lay the groundwork for more robust, inclusive, and resilient growth.

The IMF’s mission chief to Pakistan, Nathan Porter, emphasized that the program aims to build on the macroeconomic stability achieved over the past year by strengthening public finances, reducing inflation, rebuilding external reserves, and eliminating economic distortions to encourage private sector-led growth.

