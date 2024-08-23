Passenger carrying 29 smuggled iPhones held at Karachi airport

KARACHI - Customs officials held a passenger, attempting to smuggle 29 iPhones and other items worth Rs 750,000 at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

As per details, the customs staff suspected the passenger identified as Muhammad Daniyal, who arrived from Dubai on FlyDubai flight FZ 333, and asked him to produce his goods for examination. When the passenger denied carrying any prohibited items, the officials searched his luggage and found the iPhones, laptops, chocolates, ladies’ clothing, and cosmetics, customs officials added. The passenger tried to flee the scene but was apprehended by the customs staff. A case was registered against the arrested suspect under the Customs Act and was remanded to custody for further investigation.