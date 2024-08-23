Mendelian inheritance, discovered by Gregor Mendel in 1865 through his experiments with pea plants, revolutionised our understanding of heredity. Mendel’s meticulous observations and statistical analysis revealed the principles of inheritance, including the concepts of dominant and recessive traits, as well as the segregation and independent assortment of alleles. His work laid the foundation for modern genetics, demonstrating that traits are passed down from parents to offspring in predictable patterns. Mendelian inheritance provided the framework for subsequent research in genetics, breeding, and evolutionary biology, shaping our understanding of how genetic information is transmitted and inherited across generations.