PCB announces free entry for remaining days of Pak, Bangladesh test in Rawalpindi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced free entry for fans for the remaining days of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, currently being held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The match is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, with both teams eager to strengthen their positions on the WTC points table.

The PCB stated, "The decision to offer free entry for the fourth and fifth days of the Test was made to encourage families and students to attend in large numbers during the weekend. Fans can witness the action from VIP enclosures (Imran Khan and Javed Miandad) designated for families, as well as premium enclosures (Miran Baksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, and Yasir Arafat) free of charge."

Spectators are required to bring their original CNIC or B-form to enter the stadium. However, the free entry policy does not extend to tickets purchased for the PCB Gallery or Platinum Box.

The PCB also assured that fans who purchased tickets for the last two days would receive a refund. For tickets bought online, refunds will be automatically processed to the credit or debit cards used for the purchase.