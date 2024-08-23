People advised to adopt precautionary measures in monsoon

SARGODHA - District Emergency Officer Mazhar Hussain Shah advised people to adopt precautionary measures for their safety during the monsoon.

He said that 90 cases regarding electric shocks were reported in the district while 77 of them were rescued while 13 people were electrocuted during the current month.

He said the Rescue-1122 responded to 1,168 emergency calls and helped 10,690 victims during the ongoing month.

The teams also responded to 1,655 accidents, 1,340 medical cases, 160 fire erupting incidents, 361 crime events, 14 drowning cases, 36 buildings collapse incidents, and 1,461 miscellaneous cases during the current month.

The teams provided first aid to 2,955 victims in different incidents and shifted 2,211 people to various hospitals.

ACE holds open court in Sargodha

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director Hafiz Muhammad Imran Khokhar held an open court at the Regional Directorate office on Thursday.

During the open court, 32 complainants approached the director who personally listened to complainants and issued directives to officials concerned.

Hafiz Muhammad Imran initiated open courts in the division to address public grievances.

He directed officials concerned to submit a report regarding all complaints.

District Peace Committee’s efforts appreciated

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Waseem on Thursday presided over a meeting of the District Peace Committee.

The meeting was also attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Umar Farooq with members of the Peace Committee. He emphasised the importance of maintaining law and order in the district and urged scholars to promote peace, brotherhood, tolerance, and unity.

DPO Dr Asad Ajaz Malhi assured of foolproof security arrangements in the district.

The members of the Peace Committee appreciated efforts of the administration and police in maintaining law and order.

Citizens demand reduction in motorcycle parking fees

People have expressed their anger over recent increase in motorcycle parking fees at the city’s Trust Plaza.

They demanded the district administration to take notice of increase in the parking fee and make sure reduction in it.

A citizen, Muhammad Asif, coming from Sillanwali to get repaired his mobile-phone at the Trust Plaza, said parking fee had been raised from Rs20 to Rs50, leading to frequent disputes between the public and the parking management. The plaza is a hub of shopping in Sargodha, drawing people from far and wide.

People have demanded the Sargodha administration to intervene and revert the parking fee to Rs20.

When contacted by APP, the parking management said they were following instructions of the Sargodha Development Authority. They also expressed their concerns, citing daily disputes with the public over the increased fees. The management promised they would reduce the parking fee as soon as they receive new directives from the district administration.