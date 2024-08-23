PM&DC, health ministry join forces to support Pak medical and dental students abroad

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) and the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination (NHSR&C) have announced a new initiative aimed at supporting Pakistani students studying medicine and dentistry abroad.

After a recent meeting, both bodies have come together to create a unified approach that will help these students make the most of their education while ensuring that Pakistan’s financial resources are effectively utilized.

Starting from the 2025-26 academic year, the PM&DC and the Ministry will implement a new set of guidelines designed to streamline the process of integrating foreign-trained professionals into Pakistan’s healthcare system. These changes aim to help students avoid enrolling in institutions with lower academic standards and to ensure a smooth transition upon their return to Pakistan.

To help guide students, the PM&DC will work closely with Pakistani diplomatic missions to make sure foreign universities meet the necessary criteria. For the 2024-25 academic year, Pakistani students seeking admission to international medical and dental schools will need to meet specific requirements. They must hold a valid Multiple Entry Visa for the duration of their studies and have completed FSc Pre-Medical with at least 60% marks, or achieved a minimum of 550 in each SAT-II subject, or 50% in foreign MCAT/UCAT exams in Biology, Chemistry, and either Mathematics or Physics.

Additionally, they need to score at least 50% in the MDCAT conducted in Pakistan, with these results valid for three years. It’s important that the foreign institution is recognized by the PM&DC, especially for enrollments before the 2024-25 academic year.

The medical qualification should be from a WFME-accredidated institution, and students must secure a PM&DC Student Registration Certificate before starting their studies. They will also need to complete at least 6,200 hours of study over five years, maintaining an 80% attendance rate. For those studying in non-English-speaking countries, six months of language training is required. Moreover, passing the National Registration Examination (NRE) is essential for full PM&DC registration after qualification.

Students must also provide their residence and contact details in their host country before departure. This policy is designed to help Pakistani students abroad achieve the highest standards in their education and ensure they are well-prepared to contribute positively to Pakistan’s healthcare system upon their return, according to the PM&DC.