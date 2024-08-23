PM Shehbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif, expressing profound sorrow and grief over recent devastating floods, on Friday offered assistance to Bangladesh to help cope with the situation.



In a letter to Chief Advisor of Bangladesh, Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with Bangladesh during this challenging time, stating that the Pakistani nation stood with those who have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods in the floods, said a press release issued by the PM’s Office.



He lauded the people of Bangladesh for their renowned bravery and courage, particularly in the face of adversity.



The prime minister expressed confidence that Bangladesh’s leadership will guide the country through this challenging period.



He also affirmed Pakistan’s readiness to offer any assistance, needed by Bangladesh.