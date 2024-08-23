Friday, August 23, 2024
PN ship visits Jeddah, joins bilateral exercise

STAFF REPORT
August 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The newly-commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) HUNAIN, during maiden voyage from Romania to Pakistan, visited Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and participated in bilateral exercise with Ship of Royal Saudi Naval Forces. Upon arrival at Jeddah port, the ship was received by senior officials of Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and officials of Pakistan Embassy. During stay at the port, Commanding Officer PNS HUNAIN called on RSNF Navy Western Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Mansoor Bin Saood Al Jayyad and Commander King Faisal Naval Base Rear Admiral Saleh Bin Abdullah Al-Amri. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation between both the navies were discussed, according to a press release received here Thursday.

STAFF REPORT

