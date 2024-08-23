Political chaos; is a final showdown looming?

ISLAMABAD - The country’s political panorama has not been seeing any dull moment for last over a year. It seems the stage is perhaps set for the ultimate political showdow at least over the matter of turmoil between the ‘ruling clique’ and the PTI. The political tussle further aggravated when former spymaster was taken into military custody in the last week.

Faiz Hameed, accused of abusing his power and raiding a private property development business, has often been accused in media of his association with former ruling party (PTI. The PTI, led by former prime minister, has been facing multifaceted political challenges in main government’s entities (Parliament, Election Commission of Pakistan and Supreme Court).

Recently, the opposition party was seen staging strong protest against recent amendment in election bill to deprive the party of reserved seats. This amendment snatched from the PTI the privilege of becoming largest party in the National Assembly (NA). The ruling clique, once again, will be in a position for doing any specific legislation by enjoying two-thirds majority. With the arrest of county’s spymaster, the political pundits have started assuming military trial of former prime minister Imran Khan in the near future. The political party (PTI), with allies under the leadership of PKMAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai made a failed attempt to show its political muscle by holding a public gathering in Islamabad.

The eleventh hour’s disapproval to hold public gathering created another political chaos in the country, as most of the roads leading to the Tarnol Chowk sealed with containers. The capital’s administration, avoiding untoward situation also sealed Red Zone area and other important roads. The PTI, without sharing any reason, called off its public meeting on the direction of its arrested leader from jail. Mahmood Achakzai, who is currently leading the opposition alliance known as Tehreek Tahaffuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), expressed reservation on this decision. A religio-political party chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman has also seemingly distancing from the PTI for last couple of days. Political experts viewed that the opposition alliance would make last ditch effort to hold public meeting in the next month for political survival of party and their leader. Some rumors are also circulating that some of PTI members would show disloyalty with party in the weeks to come.

This political faction has also been under threat of military trial of its leader in the near future, which political experts viewed could hardly be avoided. PTI’s legal brain Shoaib Shaheen, sharing his comments with this newspaper, said that it would be very unfortunate if any attempt is made for military trial of Imran Khan. Shaheen, however, viewed that the military court decision can be appealed in the apex court. Some veteran politicians, desiring not to be named, expressed their views that this specific political battle is on the brink. The final political showdown of the current chaos is expected to reach its climax within the next two months at most.