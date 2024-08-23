Principal Mian Abdul Salam Kamiana honored in Grand Retirement Ceremony

, Principal of Government Darul Furqan High School, has gracefully retired from his position after completing his tenure with great success. A grand farewell ceremony was held in his honor, marking the end of his illustrious career in education.

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Principal Ajmal Khan of Government High School Nawabpura, Chairman of the Teachers' Union Muhammad Ishaq Kamiana, and English Subject Specialist Rafiqat Ali Gul. The ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from the school's teaching staff, who gathered to bid farewell to their respected principal.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a heartfelt rendition of Na'at in praise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Subsequently, the distinguished teachers of the school, including Azmat Hussain, Muhammad Ashraf Saqi, Mirza Shahbaz Baig, Shafiq Khan, and others, took the stage to shed light on Principal Abdul Salam's remarkable contributions to the field of education, particularly his efforts to enhance the school's standing. The special guests also praised his knowledge, wisdom, and visionary approach, sharing fond memories of their association with him.

In his address to the gathering, Principal Abdul Salam expressed that the primary goal of his life had always been to improve education and provide the best possible training to students. Throughout his career, he strived to ensure that students not only excelled academically but also actively participated in extracurricular activities, emerging as well-rounded and responsible citizens who could contribute positively to the nation and society. He emphasized his passion for Islam and Science, stating that he plans to dedicate his free time to these subjects and contribute to their advancement.

The ceremony concluded with a luncheon hosted by the teachers in honor of Principal Abdul Salam. The teachers assured him that they would continue to uphold the golden principles he imparted and play a vital role in the school's ongoing success. This grand and heartfelt farewell was a fitting tribute to a man who devoted his life to nurturing young minds and advancing the cause of education.