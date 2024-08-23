PTI leader Alia Hamza seeks protective bail from Islamabad high court

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Alia Hamza has filed a petition for protective bail with the Islamabad High Court (IHC).The plea, filed in connection with cases in Faisalabad and Sargodha, requests that the court hear her application urgently.

This development follows Alia Hamza's recent release from Gujranwala prison, where she had been held in relation to the May 9 violence case. On July 31, a sessions court in Gujranwala granted her bail, after which she was released upon submitting surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 and receiving a release order from the trial court.

After her release, Alia Hamza returned to her residence. However, she was re-arrested on June 6 in a separate case also connected to the violence on May 9, despite having previously secured bail from an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in a similar case. The police have stated that Alia Hamza remains wanted in connection with another case of violence related to the May 9 events.

Background: May 9 Violence

The violence on May 9 erupted across Pakistan after the arrest of former Prime Minister and PTI chief, Imran Khan, at the Islamabad High Court. The protests, which spread from remote areas to major cities, saw PTI workers express their anger over their leader's detention. The situation escalated to the point where the armed forces were called in to maintain order in Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad.

Among the incidents, PTI workers attacked army installations and the Corps Commander's residence in Lahore. The clashes also led to severe injuries for Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi, who was hurt while trying to control the unrest.