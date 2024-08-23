Rains good for paddy and sugarcane crops

LAHORE - Recent rains have left positive impact on paddy and sugarcane crops while cotton and vegetables growers must follow the Agriculture Department’s guidelines to protect their crops from negative effects of rains. A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said here on Thursday that paddy crop had been cultivated on more than 6 million acres of land in Punjab. He said recent rains had left positive impact on rice crop. In Punjab sugarcane had been cultivated on more than 2 million acres of land, he said and added that ongoing weather pattern was very favourable for sugarcane crop as well. Regarding cotton the spokesman said that it had been cultivated on 3.4 million acres in Punjab and in prevailing weather conditions the crop needed special attention. He further said that cotton growers must ensure proper arrangements to drain out rain water from cotton field besides taking other steps for proper management of the crop. Spokesman said that vegetables also required proper attention during rainy weather.