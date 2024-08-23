Registration for commission in Navy to continue till August 25

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon has said in a statement issued for the awareness of the youth of the district that Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad is currently registering youth for various branches of the Navy, which will continue until August 25, 2024. He has advised interested candidates to visit the nearest recruitment center of the Pakistan Navy Office for registration or visit the Pak Navy website www.paknavy.gov.pk for online registration. Interested candidates can also contact us at Phone No. 02449370123 for further information.