Rizwan and Saud’s partnership puts Pakistan in command at Rawalpindi

LAHORE - A formidable 240-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel has propelled Pakistan into a commanding position against Bangladesh in the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Resuming on day two at 24 not out with Pakistan at 158 for four, Rizwan delivered a career-best unbeaten 171, while Saud, who started the day at 57, was eventually dismissed after a brilliant 141. Pakistan declared their first innings at a formidable 448 for six, leaving Bangladesh at 27 without loss in 12 overs when play was extended at the end of the day.

Both Rizwan and Saud registered their third Test centuries, with Rizwan reaching the milestone in his 31st Test and Saud in his 11th. The pair put the Bangladesh bowlers under relentless pressure on a pitch that continued to offer assistance to the fast bowlers. Rizwan, whose previous best Test score was against South Africa, notched his second century at this venue, with his third coming in Karachi against Australia. For Saud, this was his first century at Rawalpindi, following previous hundreds in Karachi (125 not out) and Galle (208 not out).

Rizwan’s 239-ball masterclass included 11 boundaries and three sixes, while Saud’s 261-ball innings featured nine fours. Rizwan was given two reprieves during his innings, while Saud narrowly survived a close run-out before being stumped by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, with Litton Das claiming his third dismissal of the innings.

Following the conclusion of their 240-run stand, Rizwan added 44 runs for the sixth wicket with Salman Ali Agha (19) and formed an unbroken 50-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose quickfire 29 not out off 24 balls included four and two sixes. Bangladesh’s Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam, who had been effective on day one, failed to claim any wickets on the second day. Pakistan added 290 runs in 72 overs, with Hasan and Shoriful finishing with figures of two for 70 and two for 77, respectively.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi praised Rizwan for his unbeaten 171, describing him as an “unstoppable force” and an asset to Pakistan’s Test side. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Naqvi commended Rizwan’s performance, highlighting his contribution of 150 runs with nine fours and three sixes, and expressed hope for continued success in upcoming matches.

“What an unstoppable force Muhammad Rizwan has proven to be in the Test Match today! Congratulations to him for scoring 150 runs with the help of 9 Fours and 3 Sixes! He has surely proven himself to be an asset for Test Cricket in Pakistan. “What a treat to watch! Hoping to see his performance elevate in the coming matches as well, he has surely made Pakistani Cricket Fans proud,” Naqvi tweeted.

Rizwan’s exceptional knock not only made him the top-scorer for Pakistan in this innings but also saw him join an elite group of Pakistani wicketkeepers who have crossed the 150-run mark in Test cricket, alongside Imtiaz Ahmed, Taslim Arif, Rashid Latif, and Kamran Akmal. Remarkably, this is the first instance since 2009 that a Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman has achieved this feat.

Scores in Brief

DAY 2 OF 5: PAKISTAN (1ST INNINGS) 448-6d (Mohammad Rizwan 171*, Saud Shakeel 141, Saim Ayub 56, Shaheen Shah Afridi 29*; Hasan Mahmud 2-70, Shoriful Islam 2-77) vs BANGLADESH (1ST INNINGS) 27-0.