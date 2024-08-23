Rizwan Saeed takes charge as Pak envoy to US

ISLAMABAD - The newly appointed Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, has formally assumed his diplomatic responsibilities as Ambassador to the United States. The Ambassador had a busy day at the embassy yesterday. He had a detailed meeting with the officers of the Embassy. Later, the heads of various departments gave a detailed briefing to the Ambassador. The Ambassador also held a zoom meeting with the Consul Generals of Pakistan in the United States. Talking to the officers, Ambassador Rizwan emphasized the importance of Pak-US relationship. He stated that cementing multifaceted Pak-US relations, strengthening economic ties and enhancing people to people linkages would remain his foremost priorities. He also highlighted the importance of the Pakistani diaspora in the US, describing them as a valuable asset of the country. He noted that the community was serving as a strong bond in Pak-U.S. relationship. He said that every possible effort should be made to ensure better service delivery to the community.