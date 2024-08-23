Friday, August 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

‘Russian Flag Day’ celebrated at Saint Joseph College

‘Russian Flag Day’ celebrated at Saint Joseph College
APP
August 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   A memorable event was held at Saint Joseph College to celebrate the “Russian Flag Day” here on Thursday.  This program was organised by a Russian house with the corporation of St Joseph College for Women. The celebration began with an open speech about Russia and Pakistan’s relationship by Dr Asgar Dasti then Dr Natalia, who shared insights into the Russian flag, its history, and the significance of Russian-Pakistani friendship.  Michael then showcased the beauty of Russia, highlighting its notable places and the strong relationship between the two countries’ prime ministers.

Fariha Aqib did the quiz competition, where students were asked questions about Russia and its flag, and Pakistani Flag Winners were awarded gifts.

Dr Elizabeth expressed her gratitude to the guests for celebrating this special day with the college and its students. The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and distribution of lunch boxes to all students, marking a wonderful exchange of cultures and traditions.

Pakistan, UK in contact over riots accused

The celebration was a testament to the strong bond between Russia and Pakistan, and the importance of cultural exchange programs.”

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1724318101.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024