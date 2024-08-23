Friday, August 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Saleem Haider, Karbala Governor discuss trade and education

Governor Punjab calls on Karbala Governor in Iraq

Saleem Haider, Karbala Governor discuss trade and education
Our Staff Reporter
August 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday called on his counterpart in Karbala Engr. Naseef Al-Khattabi during his visit to Iraq. According to the information shared by the Punjab Governor’s media cell here, both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, provision of facilities to Pakistani pilgrims and promotion of bilateral relations in the fields of trade, culture and education during the meeting. Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan said that Pakistan and Iraq have deep brotherly relations due to common religion and culture. He said that Pakistan and Iraq are determined to increase relations in every field, especially trade. He said that there are many opportunities to increase bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq in the fields of trade, tourism, culture and education. Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan also invited Karbala Governor Engr. Naseef Al- Khattabi to visit Pakistan. Karbala Governor Engr. Naseef Al-Khattabi said that both countries enjoy fraternal relations. He reiterated his determination to take the trade, tourism and cultural relations between Pakistan and Iraq to new heights. The Governor Karbala presented a commemorative shield to the Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider.

Fans click selfies with Nawaz Sharif in Nathia Gali 

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1724395851.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024