SCCI proposes steps to enhance Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president, Fuad Ishaq, has presented comprehensive proposals to improve bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and to remove hurdles in cross-border trade.

In a meeting with Chief Collector Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Jamil Nasir, at the Chamber House on Thursday, Fuad Ishaq urged the government and relevant institutions to consult with the business community before enforcing policies. This, he stated, would prevent conflicts between traders and authorities and help guide the country’s economy towards sustainable growth by enhancing mutual trade and export.

Chief Collector Customs Jamil Nasir assured that steps were being taken to ease business operations and emphasized the importance of maintaining a respectful relationship between the business community and customs authorities.