Second case of monkeypox confirmed in Pakistan, health ministry confirms

The Ministry of Health confirmed the second case of Monkeypox in Pakistan on Friday. The patient, who had recently arrived from a Gulf country, was identified with symptoms at the Health Desk at Peshawar Airport and was promptly transferred to a hospital, where tests confirmed a positive result for the Mpox virus.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health stated that the ministry is closely monitoring the situation. National Coordinator for Health Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad assured that an effective screening and surveillance system is operational at all airports and entry points, with border health staff working diligently to prevent the spread of the virus. Dr. Ahmad emphasized that the government is committed to taking serious measures to protect the public from potential epidemics.

In response to the rising cases of the Mpox virus, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) issued an urgent advisory regarding the unprecedented outbreak of Monkeypox affecting multiple countries. The advisory provides a comprehensive overview of the current global and national outbreak and offers guidance on prevention, detection, and response strategies. Health authorities and healthcare providers are urged to enhance surveillance, diagnostic capabilities, and preventive measures, while the public is advised to stay informed, practice good hygiene, and seek medical attention if symptoms appear.

The advisory also noted the emergence of a new clade of Mpox in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and neighboring regions, spreading to all World Health Organization (WHO) regions. As of now, 122 countries have reported 99,518 confirmed cases and 208 deaths globally.

In Pakistan, there have been 11 confirmed cases and one death since the first case was detected in April 2023. The WHO has declared Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), with the virus previously designated a PHEIC in 2022.

About the Monkeypox Virus

Monkeypox, or Mpox, is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus, which is suspected to be harbored by African rodents and non-human primates. The disease typically begins with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days after the onset of fever, starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body. The rash progresses through stages including macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs. Other symptoms can include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period ranges from 7 to 14 days but can extend from 5 to 21 days, with the illness usually lasting between 2 to 4 weeks.