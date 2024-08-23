Security arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA)

LAHORE - A delegation of organisers, licence-holders and caretakers of the Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) processions and majalis visited the Central Police Office here on Thursday and met Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the security arrangements for the main processions, Majalis and Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Shehzada Sultan said just like during Ashura, foolproof security measures will be ensured for Chehlum processions and majalis. The personnel deployed for security will be briefed on the sensitivity of their duties and the need for improved conduct with the public. He also mentioned that adequate lighting will be arranged at the locations of the majalis and along the routes of the processions. In consultation with the organizers and peace committees, unnecessary road closures will be avoided.

Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan also assured that the best security arrangements would be made for the Urs of Hazrat Usman Ali Hajveri (RA). The community leaders expressed their gratitude to the Punjab Police for the excellent security arrangements during Ashura.

The delegation presented various suggestions regarding restructuring of the peace committee and security arrangements. The delegation included Jafar Ali Shah, Safdar Ali Shah, Taseer Shah, Mansoor Raza Shah, Agha Abbas Kazmi, Hashim Raza, Jafar Shah, Zulfiqar Naqvi, Zawar Shah, Mehdi Shah, and Hasan Rizvi.