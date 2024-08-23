SIAL says all measures taken to tackle mpox

SIALKOT - The Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) is committed to ensuring safety and well-being of all passengers, staff, and visitors amid global concerns over the monkeypox outbreak. In light of recent developments, the airport has implemented a series of stringent precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus and maintain a safe environment for everyone. According to a spokesperson, SIAL has started health screenings for all incoming passengers. Thermal scanners have been installed at all entry points to monitor body temperature, and medical teams are on standby to conduct further assessments if necessary. Passengers exhibiting symptoms consistent with monkeypox will be promptly isolated and provided with the necessary medical attention. The airport has intensified its cleaning and disinfection routines, with a focus on high-touch areas such as check-in counters, security checkpoints, restrooms, and boarding gates. Hand sanitizing boxes have been placed throughout the terminal, and passengers are encouraged to use them frequently. Additionally, all airport staff is equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE) and is trained to follow strict hygiene protocols. To keep passengers informed, SIAL has launched an awareness campaign across various platforms, including digital screens, social media, and in-flight announcements. The campaign provides critical information about monkeypox, its symptoms, and preventive measures, ensuring that passengers are well-informed and can take appropriate precautions. The airport is closely collaborating with national health authorities, including the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO), to stay updated on the latest guidelines and recommendations. This partnership ensures that Sialkot International Airport remains at the forefront of implementing best practices to safeguard public health. Passengers are advised to stay informed about travel advisories and follow the guidance provided by health authorities. Anyone feeling unwell or exhibiting symptoms of monkeypox is urged to postpone travel and seek medical advice.

SCCI delegation meets minister for industries

A detailed meeting between a delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) and Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Punjab Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was held on Thursday, which discussed issues of restoration of cancelled plots of SEPZ, waiver of late construction and maintenance charges, execution of Sialkot Industrial Zone and allocation of funds for sustainable operations of Business Facilitation Centre. The SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik headed the delegation, alongwith the Sialkot business community representatives. According to the SCCI, the meeting was held in a congenial environment for more than 90 minutes. The minister assured the SCCI delegation to resolve the issues in consultation with the Sialkot chamber.