Sindh govt to implement conditions for issuing agricultural licenses

HYDERABAD - The Minister of Agriculture, Anti-Corruption, Sports, and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr has said that Sindh Government has decided to implement conditions for issuing licenses for agricultural medicines, fertilizers, and seeds through agricultural graduation.

Agricultural graduates will also be provided financial assistance for personal business and startups. He expressed these views while participating in a three-day workshop organized by the Sindh Agriculture Department at the Research Center, where 43 women were trained on the use and maintenance of tractors and other modern agricultural machinery.

Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar further said that they want to empower female students in the agricultural sector by providing them with agricultural training. The purpose of this training workshop is to teach women how to operate tractors, repair them, and learn farming techniques.

Women will also be able to purchase tractors at subsidized rates under this program. Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr stated that women will also be able to rent out tractors as a source of income. There is a dire need to provide agricultural education along with other agricultural training to the farmers of Sindh. Strict action is being taken against fake companies selling agricultural products. Minister in response to a journalist’s question, said that the amount of work done in Sindh has not been done anywhere else. People should look at their own shortcomings before criticizing other provinces. I am not naming anyone here, but we are doing our work. We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy, and action will be taken against officers who do not perform their duties.

In response to a question about the change of Chief Minister of Sindh, he said that everyone desires to move forward, but our Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, is doing an excellent job. There is no possibility of a change in the Chief Minister at the moment. Our Chief Minister of Sindh is a capable person, and we are moving forward under his leadership. Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar said that national hero Arshad Nadeem is a great success. We have a lot of talent in our country and provinces. We are going to start the Sindh Olympics program. We want to introduce young people from Sindh to the Olympics by providing them with proper training and coaching for Olympic sports.

Secretary of Agriculture Rafiq Ahmed Buriro said that women who received training in tractor driving were also provided with a learning driving license. Women have a very important role in the agricultural sector. Daily actions are being taken against those selling fake agricultural medicines. There is a need to modernize agriculture, and it is essential to increase per-acre production through the use of technology. On this occasion, Secretary of Agriculture Sindh Rafiq Ahmed Buriro, DG Agriculture Shahab Abro, DG Water Management Nadeem Shah, DG Agriculture Extension Munir Ahmed Jamani, Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Dr. Fatah Muhammad Mari, Sindh Abadgar Board’s Syed Nadeem Shah, and other relevant officers were also present.