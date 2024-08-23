Students Shaping Future

Students have historically played a critical role in shaping political landscapes worldwide, and Bangladesh is no exception. Their involvement during pivotal moments often serves as a catalyst for significant social and political change. This influence is rooted in their ability to mobilise indomitable forces, challenge the status quo, and bring fresh perspectives to longstanding issues. Moreover, student movements have driven major political transformations, and their impact on politics continues to be profound globally.

Bangladesh has a rich history of student intervention dating back to its struggle for independence. The Language Movement of 1952, which led to the recognition of Bengali as a state language, was largely driven by students. Similarly, the 1971 Liberation War saw students at the forefront of the fight for independence. This legacy of activism has deeply embedded students in the political fabric of the country, making them a powerful force in times of political crisis.

In recent years, student movements in Bangladesh have gained renewed momentum, particularly in response to issues such as corruption, inequality, and discrimination. The rise of the anti-discrimination movement, led primarily by students, highlights the continuing influence of young people in shaping the nation’s political discourse. The inclusion of two students in Bangladesh’s interim government marks a historic moment, underscoring the growing recognition of the importance of student voices in politics. This move is unprecedented in the country’s political history and reflects the significant impact that student movements have had on the national consciousness. These student leaders bring a fresh perspective to the interim government, focusing on issues that resonate with the younger generation, such as educational reform, social justice, and anti-corruption measures. Their involvement also signals a shift towards more inclusive governance, where the concerns of the youth are given greater priority. The presence of students in the interim government serves as a counterbalance to traditional political forces, often criticised for their corruption and failure to address the needs of ordinary citizens. Student movements are typically driven by ideals of fairness, justice, and transparency, which contrast sharply with the often self-serving nature of established political parties.

In the current political landscape, student organisations have positioned themselves as a force for reform, challenging the old guard and advocating for a more just and equitable society. Their opposition to the quick reinstatement of figures like Tareque Rahman, despite pressure from major parties like the BNP, illustrates their commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that political power is not misused. The influence of student movements extends beyond the corridors of power in the interim government. These movements have the potential to reshape the political landscape by mobilising young voters, advocating for policy changes, and holding political leaders accountable. In many ways, students act as a moral compass for the nation, pushing for changes that reflect the values of fairness, equality, and justice.

Moreover, student activism often inspires broader societal change. Movements that begin on university campuses can quickly spread to other parts of society, galvanising support from various segments of the population. This ripple effect can lead to significant policy shifts and, in some cases, even changes in government. The youth believe that genuine reform in Bangladesh’s political parties is urgently needed, as the current organisational structures are fundamentally undemocratic. Most political parties in the country are dominated by dynastic leadership, where power is concentrated within a single family or a small group of elites. This practice starkly contrasts with the principles of democracy, which emphasise inclusivity, representation, and accountability. In such a system, leadership is often passed down through family lines rather than being earned through merit or the will of party members. This entrenched dynastic control stifles internal democracy and prevents fresh ideas and new leaders from emerging.

Simply removing or replacing figures like chairmen and mayors does not constitute real reform. These changes are superficial and do little to address the deep-rooted issues within party structures. True reform requires dismantling these dynastic power bases, implementing transparent and democratic processes for leadership selection, and fostering a culture of accountability within the parties. Only by addressing these core issues can Bangladesh’s political parties evolve into truly democratic institutions that reflect the will and interests of the people they are meant to serve. While the involvement of students in politics brings many benefits, it also presents challenges. Student leaders may lack the experience and resources of established politicians, making it difficult for them to navigate the complex and often cutthroat world of politics. Additionally, their idealism, while a strength, can also lead to conflicts with more pragmatic political actors.

However, these challenges also present opportunities. The fresh perspectives and innovative ideas that students bring to the table can help revitalise political institutions and processes that have become stagnant. Moreover, by engaging in politics at an early age, students gain valuable experience that will serve them well in the future, potentially paving the way for a new generation of political leaders.

The impact of students on politics in Bangladesh, as in many other countries, is both significant and enduring. From their historical role in the fight for independence to their current involvement in the interim government, students have consistently been at the forefront of political change. As Bangladesh navigates this period of political transition, the influence of student movements is likely to continue growing, shaping the future of the country’s democracy. Through their activism and participation in governance, students are helping to build a more inclusive, just, and democratic society.

M A Hossain

The writer is a political and defense analyst based in Bangladesh. He can be reached at writetomahossain@gmail.com