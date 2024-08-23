Study reveals harmful substances in Naswar

PESHAWAR - A research study on Naswar, a smokeless tobacco product also known as ‘moist snuff,’ has identified a range of harmful substances, including nicotine, heavy metals, and aflatoxins with toxic and carcinogenic potential. The study highlights an urgent need for Smoke Less Tobacco Control policies in Pakistan.

Conducted with support from the Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) at Khyber Medical University (KMU) and the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), the study involved sampling 14 popular Naswar brands from all seven divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Mardan, Hazara, Kohat, DI Khan, Bannu, and Malakand.

Dr. Muhammad Shazad, the study’s supervisor, reported that the research aimed to analyze the constituents of widely consumed Naswar brands. The study identified 85 different chemical compounds in the Naswar samples using GC-MS analysis. Nicotine was found in all samples, with the highest concentration (97%) in N-Hexane extracts and the lowest (26.1%) in ethanolic extracts.

Among the 85 identified compounds, 23 were classified as hazardous. Notable harmful constituents include carboxylic and polyaromatic compounds, such as cotinine, benzoic acid, and benzene. The study also detected carcinogenic heavy metals, including chromium, nickel, tungsten, antimony, and lead, with chromium and nickel classified as group 1 carcinogens and the others as group 2A.

The study also found ethylamphetamine carbamate, a drug with addiction potential, in Naswar samples. This raises concerns about possible adulteration with amphetamines.

The research highlights the significant risks associated with Naswar due to its high nicotine content, addictive properties, and presence of carcinogenic substances. The study calls for regulation of Naswar production and sale, noting that it is often manufactured by cottage industries in Pakistan.