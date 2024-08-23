Style and colour trophy ‘held first time in country 

L'Oréal Professionnel hosted the inaugural Style & Colour Trophy 2024 in Pakistan for the first time ever. Internationally present since 1954, Pakistan's first live hair competition brought together over 100 of the country's most skilled hairstylists to compete for the coveted title, while inventing the new colour and style trends for the year.

The Style & Colour Trophy 2024 competition witnessed fierce competition among talented stylists from across Pakistan. The finalists, including Faryal, Nabeel Hussain, Nabeela Mubeen, Shaista Riaz, and Uzma Bashir represented Faiza’s Salon in Islamabad, Sania and Sadaf Ali Asghar from Posh by Sarwat in Faisalabad, Sumaira (T&G North) and Humaira (T&G South), Hamid Latif, and Atif Zaib from Nabila’s Salon, showcased their creativity and expertise through stunning hair creations.

The event commenced with an insightful head-up session followed by a captivating masterclass that showcased the latest trends and techniques in hairdressing. The LPIP then took center stage, highlighting its role in grooming the next generation of hair stylists. The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the participant walk, where the finalists displayed their extraordinary creations. The audience was then given the opportunity to vote for their favorite look, adding an interactive element to the event.

As anticipation crackled through the air, the final walk witnessed the ultimate showdown of talent, with the 12 finalists displaying their look for a panel of esteemed judges, including renowned international hairstyling expert Indra Tanudarma and celebrated Pakistani model and actress Vaneeza Ahmad, who crowned the winner, Nabeel Hussain from Faiza’s Salon with the coveted title.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Style & Colour Trophy to Pakistan,” said Qawi Naseer, Country Managing Director of L'Oréal Pakistan. “This platform is not just a competition; it's a celebration of the incredible talent that lies within our industry. We believe that Pakistan possesses a wealth of untapped hairdressing talent, and we are committed to providing a platform for these artists to shine on the global stage.”

For over seven decades, the Style & Colour Trophy has been a global platform for showcasing exceptional hair artistry. A testament to L’Oréal’s commitment to nurturing local talent, with this launch Pakistan joins the esteemed ranks of countries participating in this renowned competition, offering local hair artists an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their creativity and skill on an international stage.

Indeed, L’Oréal Pakistan has been instrumental in developing the local beauty industry. From introducing groundbreaking hair care innovations to nurturing local talent, the brand has trained over 8,000 stylists diverse backgrounds – empowering them to pursue their passion for hairdressing. And through platforms like the LPIP, the first two graduating batches are already making their mark in the industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Indra stated, “I am truly impressed by the level of talent and creativity I've witnessed here in Pakistan. The finalists showcased a deep understanding of hairdressing and a unique aesthetic that is truly inspiring.” Vaneeza further commented, “The Style & Colour Trophy is a game-changer for the Pakistani beauty industry. It's wonderful to see such a high level of competition and creativity in one place. These stylists are the future of the country’s fashion and beauty industry.