Swabi-Jehangira Road expansion work to be expedited: SACM

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher, has directed that the construction work on the expansion project of Swabi-Jehangira Road be expedited, with a particular focus on extending bridges to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce the risk of accidents.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the expansion project of the Jehangira-Swabi main road, which is being executed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PKHA). The meeting was attended by Managing Director of PKHA Engr. Asad Ali, Director Engr. Sohail Idris, Deputy Director Engr. Kamran Khan, other officials, contractors, and representatives of the consulting firms.

The project, which involves converting the remaining 11 kilometres of the Swabi-Jehangira Road into a dual carriageway, is a significant initiative by the provincial government with a total cost of 3367.7 million rupees. During the meeting, the Special Assistant was informed that the slabs on both bridges have been completed, and over 1 kilometre of asphalt layer has already been laid. Additionally, drains are being constructed on both sides of the road to address drainage issues.