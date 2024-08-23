The Need for Tree Planting and Environmental Awareness

The Earth’s environmental condition is rapidly deteriorating, with global warming causing daily temperature rises. If this trend continues, the world, especially developing nations with limited environmental resources, could face severe consequences. This year, Pakistan, particularly Karachi, has seen a significant increase in temperatures, highlighting the urgent need for action.

Pakistan must take serious steps to address this issue. Both large-scale and individual measures are necessary to improve environmental conditions. Extensive tree planting initiatives should be a priority. Schools should dedicate specific days each month to planting activities to raise environmental awareness among students. Corporations also need to play a role by organizing events that promote environmental consciousness among their employees. Additionally, families should spend time educating their children on the critical importance of tree planting for the health of our planet.

These collective efforts could greatly contribute to managing environmental challenges and preserving the Earth for future generations.

IFTIKHAR ALAM,

Karachi.