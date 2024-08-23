Tribesmen demand repatriation of Rajgal IDPs

Khyber - The tribesmen of Koki Khel demanded the repatriation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Rajgal, Tirah Valley, to their homes during a protest sit-in at the Pak-Afghan Road at Bugyari check post, Jamrud, on Thursday. As a result of the protest, the Pak-Afghan highway was suspended for all kinds of traffic at the checkpoint.

Hundreds of Koki Khel tribesmen, including IDPs from Rajgal, gathered at the Bugyari checkpoint, blocking the Pak-Afghan main highway in favour of their demands. The protest, led by Naseer Ahmad Koki Khel, has been ongoing for the last three weeks, with jirgas conducted with high authorities, including the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but without success.

Naseer Ahmad Koki Khel emphasized that their fellow tribesmen, who are IDPs, are living in poverty and deserve to be repatriated with honour. He called for financial support for the IDPs’ property loss, similar to what has been granted to IDPs from other areas. The protesters warned that they would not resume the Pak-Afghan Road until their demands were met.

Due to the road blockade, export and import activities were halted, and the supply of edibles to Landi Kotal, Ali Masjid, and other areas was suspended. Passengers had to use an alternative, longer, and mountainous route via Shelman-Molagori road for their travel.