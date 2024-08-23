Tunisian trade minister to visit Pakistan to sign PTA

ISLAMABAD - Acting Ambassador of Tunisia to Pakistan, Ms Dorsaf Maaroufi Arfaoui has said that in near future her country’s trade minister will visit Pakistan to sign the preferential trade agreement (PTA) which will mark a major milestone in strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Tunisia, paving the way for increased cooperation and mutual benefit.

She said this while giving a presentation here at the Chamber House on Thursday about the forthcoming ‘Festival of Coffee, being held from October 1-5, 2024 and the 10th OIC Halal Expo-2024, being held from 8-12 October 2024 in Tunisia. She said that both the mega events will provide a distinctive opportunity to the investors especially the Pakistani businessmen to foster business to business relations between the two countries. She expressed the hope that Pakistani businessmen in general and those belonging to ICCI will especially take part in large numbers to explore new avenues of cooperation.

The acting ambassador said that Pakistan and Tunisia enjoy historic relations, with a strong foundation built on mutual respect, trust, and cooperation. The two nations have a shared history of cultural and economic ties, dating back to the 1950s. Over the years, they have collaborated on various fronts, including trade, education, and defense. Pakistan has been a vocal supporter of Tunisia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and that Tunisian people can never forget Pakistan’s support in their independence. She said that Tunisia is continuing its work under public-private partnership for the development and production of olives in Pakistan and in this regard many pilot projects are being worked on. On his part, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while appreciating the ambassador’s initiative to visit ICCI and apprise the members about the forthcoming significant events taking place in Tunisia said that the Chamber will extend fullest cooperation to the Embassy for the maximum participants of its members in both the Festival of Coffee and the Hilal Expo which can prove a gigantic opportunity for the Pakistani exporters.

He said that Pakistan-Tunisia Preferential Trade Agreement will unlock vast openings for the Pakistani business fraternity therefore, the ICCI will advocate for the earliest signing of the agreement by saying that during the last few years, there has been growing focus on the African continent from Pakistan. The “Engage Africa” policy was launched by Pakistan in 2019, setting a clear direction for future interaction with Africa, he added. He said that Tunisia is a country of great importance in terms of geographic proximity, which on one side is connected to developed European countries and on the other at the crossroads of emerging African markets, which could create opportunities for Pakistani economy and trade.

Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistan’s foreign policy in Africa is based on the principles of mutual respect, cooperation and solidarity with African nations. He said that the direct interaction between the private sectors of Pakistan and Tunisia is key to explore all potential areas of mutual cooperation. He also hailed the acting Ambassador for her proactive role in enhancing the relations between the two countries. ICCI Member Sajid Iqbal highlighted the importance of ICCI and the Tunisian Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s close contact for the purpose. Those present also included Kashif Qureshi, Zareef Ahmed, Zaheer Naqvi, Mudassar Nawaz Malik, Chaudhry Assadullah Khan and Nazir Ahmed Khan.