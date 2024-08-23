Two dacoits among 3 criminals arrested in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested three alleged criminals including two dacoits during a special crackdown in last 24 hours. In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the police launched a crackdown on criminals and arrested two dacoits — Ajmal Patafi and Adnan — wanted to Qureshi police station in different cases of dacoity. The police recovered looted Rs250,000 in cash and illegal weapons from them, while further investigation was underway.