Two dacoits among 3 criminals arrested in Muzaffargarh

APP
August 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH   -   Muzaffargarh Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested three alleged criminals including two dacoits during a special crackdown in last 24 hours. In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the police launched a crackdown on criminals and arrested two dacoits — Ajmal Patafi and Adnan — wanted to Qureshi police station in different cases of dacoity. The police recovered looted Rs250,000 in cash and illegal weapons from them, while further investigation was underway.

APP

