Two motorcyclists killed as trailer ran over them

LODHRAN - Two motorcyclists were killed when a trailer ran over them near Chak 100 here on Thursday. According to Rescue officials, two persons were traveling on motorcycle when a speeding car hit them and they fell down on the road. Meanwhile, a trailer crushed them and they died on the spot. The rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. The deceased were identified as 38-year-old Hashim son of Sharif and Muhammad Nadeem son of Muhammad Hanif residents of Masoomabad.