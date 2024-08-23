Friday, August 23, 2024
World’s second largest diamond found in Botswana

August 23, 2024
GABORONE   -   A massive 2,492-carat diamond, the second largest in the world has been discovered in Botswana, the Canadian mining company that found the stone announced Thursday. The diamond was discovered in the Karowe Diamond Mine in northeastern Botswana using x-ray detection technology, Lucara Diamond Corp. said in a statement.  Lucara did not give a value for the find or mention its quality. But in terms of carats, the stone is second only to the 3,016-carat Cullinan Diamond discovered in South Africa in 1905. “We are ecstatic about the recovery of this extraordinary 2,492-carat diamond,” Lucara president William Lamb said in the statement. Pictures released by the company show the diamond is as large as the palm of a hand.  This find was “one of the largest rough diamonds ever unearthed” and was detected using the company’s Mega Diamond Recovery X-ray technology installed in 2017 to identify and preserve large, high-value diamonds, the statement said.

