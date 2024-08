Yafat upsets Hamza in Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis Championship

LAHORE - Young tennis player Yafat Nadeem upset second seed Hamza Ali Rizwan in the Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024 at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah. In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Yafat Nadeem played well against second seed Hamza Ali Rizwan, outpacing him 6-1. Asad Zaman (Ali Embroidery Mills) outclassed Abdullah Pirzada 6-1, Abdur Rehman Rana defeated Abubakar Khalil 6-4 and M Shaheer Khan beat Abdur Rehman Pirzada 6-2. In the boys U-16 quarterfinals, Aalay Hussain beat Abdur Rehman Pirzada 6-0, Abdullah Pirzada beat Abdullah Sajjad Wahla 6-2, Abubakar Khalil beat Hanzla Anwar 6-2 and Abdur Rehman Rana beat M Huzaima 6-3. In the boys U-12 quarterfinals, M Muaz, M Ayan and M Ayan Khan emerged as winners while the girls U-12 quarterfinals were Hajra Rana and Eman Shahbaz and the girls U-14 quarterfinals winners were Bismel Zia, Hajra Rana and Shahnoor Umer. In the seniors doubles 45 plus quarterfinals, Waqar Nisar/Tariq Sadiq beat Waheed/Abbas 8-0 and Qadir Nawaz/Zeeshan beat Humayun/Kamran 8-1.